West Kootenay chapter of Sue Big Oil makes case for RDCK to join class action lawsuit

Photo: Submitted Sue Big Oil West Kootenay chapter outside of Nelson City Hall in October.

Big oil is being targeted in a class action lawsuit that is looking to gain greater support in the West Kootenay.

Sue Big Oil — West Kootenay (SBO) have requested the Regional District of Central Kootenay join a class action lawsuit — after asking Nelson in October — aimed at holding fossil fuel companies accountable for the impacts of climate change.

The initiative contends the fossil fuel industry has known about the harmful effects of its activities for decades but has continued to profit while contributing to climate change.

“Municipalities are facing increasing costs associated with climate adaptation and recovery from extreme weather events, and this lawsuit seeks to recover a portion of those costs from the industry,” said SBO spokesperson Greg Amos, when he presented the idea to the RDCK board of directors on Jan. 16.

Along with lawyer Therin Rhaintre, Amos explained about the relationship between fossil fuel companies and climate impacts and the class action lawsuit. He said people are already feeling the impacts of climate change on the health and safety of the community: heat domes and weeks of smoke-filled skies already causing damage and harm.

“We know there are mounting costs associated with protecting us from these impacts as well as cleaning up after extreme weather events,” he said.

Fossil fuel emissions cause climate change and the oil industry has known of these harmful effects for more than 50 years, he added, but has continued to make massive profits at the cost of health, safety and future.

There is reason to believe a lawsuit of this sort can be successful, said Rhaintre.

“Evidence shows that this has been the greatest disinformation campaign, globally, in history,” she said. “There is documented evidence to prove this in court.”

She said a class action lawsuit brought by municipalities rather than the Province of B.C. makes sense because the province is not moving to bring legislation into play.

“(C)ourts are the place where we resolve injustice, and the Regional District of Central Kootenay has climate costs that the province won’t cover. How are we going to cover those costs?” she said.

The RDCK would be one class member amongst municipalities and other regional districts, so the workload to build the case is spread out.

“It is a highly effective and cost effective way to get a big pot of money rather than waiting more years until we have to” triple property taxes, said Rhaintre.

Several municipalities in British Columbia — including Burnaby, Squamish, Slocan, Gibsons and Sechelt — have already signed on to this suit. Amos explained that the legal action intends to recover a fair share of climate-related costs and “encourage the fossil fuel industry to take responsibility for its contribution to climate change and climate-related damages, which include infrastructure deterioration, extreme weather events, and increased health and safety concerns.”

Sue Big Oil asked the RDCK to commit to join the proposed class action suit against selected fossil fuel companies — contingent upon other B.C. municipalities joining and raising a combined minimum of $500,000 — and to set aside the equivalent of $1 per resident for this purpose.

Any money awarded to the RDCK as a result of a settlement, or court order, arising from this lawsuit was asked to be used to mitigate any current or future damage caused in the regional district due to climate change.

The board did not indicate exactly when it would be considering a motion whether to join the lawsuit at a future meeting.