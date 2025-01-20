La Nina brings a cold front to Nelson, here's where you can heat up

Photo: Istock

Nelson is starting to feel the effects of the La Niña winter it was promised, with the coldest temperatures of the season so far felt on Jan.19 according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Despite a reported slight decrease of individuals experiencing homelessness according to a BC Housing 2023 report on unhoused individuals, it is important for the public to be prepared and informed—especially vulnerable populations.

As the city continues to expand warming centres in the area, here are some of the places the public can utilize for relief.

The Nelson CARES Society, located at 816 Vernon St., is a temporary and year-round shelter for people over the age of 19.

Other resources available to the public to stay warm during colder weather include:

AIDS Network Kootenay Outreach and Support Society (ANKORS) is open from Monday to Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to midnight, and 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends according to its website.

The Salvation Army Drop In is opened Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Nelson & District Community Complex (NDCC) is open 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday. On the weekends, the centre is open from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays on 9 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

The Share Nelson Thrift Shop has a hot meal lunch program for those in need. The shop is open from Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Saviour’s Anglican Church - Food Pantry is open Friday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

BC Housing also provides an interactive map of shelters across the province.