Nelson Police continue to search for missing man

Photo: Contributed
Nelson Police Department officers are making every effort to locate Christopher Newton, who remains a missing person.
Police are thankful to everyone who has shared information and possible sightings of Newton, and are following up on leads submitted by the public.
The NPD continue to ask that anyone with information on Newton to contact police by calling 250-354-3919 or emailing [email protected].
Calls for service
- Members of the Nelson Police Department responded to 282 calls for service in the City of Nelson during this reporting period (Jan. 5 to Jan. 18).