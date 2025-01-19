NPD report an increase in drug overdoses in Heritage city

Photo: Contributed

Over the last two weeks the Nelson Police Department officers have responded to several calls of drug overdoses.

“Fortunately, we’ve had no fatalities, but the risk is always there,” said special Const. Silk Edwards in a press release.

Cold weather can exacerbate the risk of overdose, she added, with opioids, in particular, slowing a person’s breathing rate and reducing core body temperature.

“This can lead to overdose more quickly in low temperatures,” she said.

Narcan is not always effective to treat overdose, as street drugs can be cut with unknown substances, Edwards added.