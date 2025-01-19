NPD warn of banking fraud scam happening in the area

Photo: Contributed

A caller impersonating a representative of a bank defrauded a Nelson resident of almost $10,000 recently, Nelson Police Department reported.

The unknown caller told the victim they were calling from the Royal Bank (RBC) and that there had been suspicious activity on their account.

They convinced the victim to share their banking details and to transfer $9,800 to a different account, which the victim believed to be their own. It was only later, when the money failed to appear in the second account, that the victim realized they had been defrauded and contacted police.

“These types of scams are unfortunately getting more common and more sophisticated,” said special Const. Silk Edwards in a press release. “It’s important to learn about them and take steps to protect yourself.”

Scammers can change caller ID to make it look like the call is coming from a legitimate source. When in doubt, hang up and call back on the phone number listed on the official website or visit the bank in person instead of doing transactions by phone.

Never transfer money without being certain of where it is going, said Edwards.