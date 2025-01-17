Minister of Housing prioritizes increasing Nelson's housing supply over tenancy law debate

Photo: Istock

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said that the Residential Tenancy Act (RTA) has significantly strengthened protections for renters, but suggested that solutions may not come from protecting landlords or renters more.

“The solution lies in creating housing options,” said Ravi Kahlon.”The solution is reducing barriers for the private sector to be able to build homes and having the government make investments in housing that, quite frankly, the private sector is not able to build for.”

When it comes to short term rentals, Kahlon said that the next phase of enforcements made to the RTA focuses on relieving some of the pressures that local governments are facing.

“We have a BC builds project which is targeting middle income families in the works in Nelson, and we're always looking to find more opportunities through government direct investments to build affordable housing for people,” he said.

The provincial government has introduced policies to protect both landlords and renters during the housing crisis, and while some landlords have argued that restrictive policies and tenant legislation have discouraged them from the long term rental market, tenants are calling for stronger protections.

“We're removing a lot of barriers for people who want to build homes to be able to do it in a quick way. “We’ve seen rents stabilize in some areas and new housing supply is starting to come online," said Kahlon.

Despite the government recently introducing measures that allow more density on single family homes builds as the minister pointed to places like New Zealand, who in 2020, adjusted their residential tenancy laws in hopes to rebalance landlord and tenants rights responsibilities through public surveys.

"And they've seen rents stabilized,” said Kahlon.“They've seen home ownership opportunities stabilize. Auckland and in particular.We're starting to see that that is an efficient way for more housing to be increased in our communities."

While each B.C. city's housing needs are unique, Nelson tenants and landlords have split opinions.

Trevor Jenkinson of the West Kootenay Landlord Association suggested that additional incentives for landlords to keep their house on the market could make an impact.

“Property tax reductions or deferred capital gains taxes for reinvesting in rental properties could make a big difference,” said Jenkinson. "We need to encourage the good landlords who genuinely care about providing quality housing.”