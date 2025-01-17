Nelson museum seeks to create more 'maker-spaces' with upcoming workshop

Photo: Kalika Bowlby, NMAG.

It's almost here.

Nelson education coordinator Kalika Bowlby expanded on the upcoming artist trading card event hosted by the Nelson Museum, Archives and Gallery, describing it as more of a maker space rather than a traditional workshop.

"We're not going to provide any art instruction," said Bowlby. "But it is an opportunity to experiment and explore different materials and creative ideas. It is about moving art away from a consumption mind frame, and more about community building and the joy of creativity."

Bowlby said there will be a two-hour drop in space, attendees will be supplied with blank cards and art materials, or they can bring their own art supplies.

The concept of art trading cards came from Swiss artist Vänçi Stirnemann in the mid-nineties, who began making artwork trading cards as part of a second-hand book shop art exhibition. Similar to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the trading cards can't be resold but rather traded or exchanged for one another.

The first class will start from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Nelson Museum Archives and Gallery and will run on the last Thursday of each month.