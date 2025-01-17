Forestry Minister plans talks with West Kootenay industry leaders to address U.S. tariff threats

Photo: Istock

The Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar says he plans meet with Nelson and Castlegar forestry leaders to discuss the industry's future amid the U.S. tariff threats.

“We call it a tariff, but this is a tax, and in relation to forestry, this is going to mean that for the millions of homes that need to be built in the United States, Americans are going to have to pay more because of their president,” said Parmar in an interview with Castanet News.

The B.C. forestry industry has been operating under the pressure of U.S. softwood lumber duties for years now, but president-elect Donald Trump's promise to slap tariffs on all Canadian imports has officials worried.

According to 2021 B.C. Forest Sector Statistics Summary, the U.S. was the largest market for B.C. forest products, with exports totaling $10 billion in 2021, accounting for 61 per cent of the total forest product export value.

Softwood lumber accounted for the largest share of exports to the U.S. at 67 per cent, with export value increasing by 69 per cent, from $4 billion in 2020 to $6.7 billion in 2021.

Parmar said the provincial government plans to respond to Trump's tariffs in three ways: by instituting regulatory tariffs, speeding up permitting, and diversifying the countries B.C. exports wood to.

“The third point is just about strengthening the economy,” he said. “How can we create new opportunities, create more good paying jobs in Cranbrook, Castlegar and Nelson in that entire region? We need better partners.”

Parmar suggested strengthening relations with Europe and Southeast Asian countries, using Vietnam and Indonesia as examples. China is the second-largest lumber export market for B.C.

Referring to discussions with industry leaders, including Ken Kalesnikoff, CEO and president Kalesnikoff Lumber Co. Ltd. in Castlegar, a key player in mass timber in B.C., Parmar noted that the company utilizes approximately 300,000 cubic meters of timber annually and is focused on value-added opportunities in the region.

“I think the Americans have a misunderstanding of B.C. 's forest sector, of Canada's forest sector,” he said, adding that the tariffs would be unfair and unjust.

Parmar said he plans to meet with local leaders to strategize a potential response in the coming weeks.