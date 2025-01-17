Five options presented for restoring access to Idaho Lookout

Photo: Central Kootenay Regional District Idaho Peak

The government is considering five different options for reopening Idaho Lookout Forest Service Road (FSR), and is inviting public input.

The FSR, accessed near Sandon, has been closed since June 2020 due to fill slope failures and culvert washouts. The closure has prevented use of the popular subalpine hiking trail leading to the old fire lookout on Idaho Peak.

In the years since the closure, the Ministry has conducted ground truthing and feasibility studies to identify the most practical options for re-establishing access, and has come up with five possibilities. Maps are available online – see the ad on this page for a link.

Option 1 would see a new bridge installed across Carpenter Creek, 2.5 kilometres downstream of Sandon. 4.3 kilometres of new road would be constructed to connect with the current FSR.

Option 2 would also see a new bridge across Carpenter Creek, about 100 metres from Highway 31A near the Sandon turnoff. 10 kilometres of new road would be constructed, with 14 switchbacks before it connects with the FSR.

Option 3 would use the same new bridge as Option 2, and include 8.7 kilometres of new road with fifteen switchbacks and four gulley crossings before it connects with the FSR.

Option 4 is to repair the existing FSR. This option would require private land acquisition, since the current road trespasses on private property.

Option 5 would see the permanent closure of the FSR, requiring full road deactivation. Idaho Lookout would no longer be accessible.

The five options were developed by the Ministry of Forests’ Engineering Branch, with input from the Selkirk Resource District engineering department. Maps of the five options can be found here.

The public may provide comments on the planned work via email until February 28: [email protected].