Nelson Nordic Ski Team members shine at 2025 Teck BC Cup

Photo: Samantha Holomay

Members of the Nelson Nordic Ski Team shined in the first BC Cup of the season this past weekend.

10 skiers from the Nelson Nordic Ski Team—seven youth and three adult members— competed in the 2025 Teck BC Cup, held at the Mt. Macpherson ski area in Revelstoke on Jan.11 and 12.

Aleah Smith won gold in classic and a silver in skate.

Dawson Abraham finished fourth in the same two categories.

Gabe Janz earned fifth in classic and 10th in skate.

Philémon Hetu secured fifth place in classic and seventh in skate.

The Nelson Nordic Ski Team also took time to thank and congratulate all members for their performances.

"Huge shout out to Cale Francis, Jonnie Francis, and Elliot Davina for some great racing!We're looking forward to the rest of the season. Keep pushing the limits, team."

The club will host the Teck Kootenay Cup in Nelson on Feb. 8 and 9.