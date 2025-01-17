Demand to rent Hall Street Pier for weddings prompts city to consider costs

Photo: Contributed

If you build it, people will want to get married in it.

The city’s newly completed Hall Street Pier — with its canopy cover — is now in demand for bookings for weddings, according to city staff, and every asset comes with a price.

As a result, city council approved third reading on an amendment to the Fees and Charges Bylaw, with a price to rent the facility proposed at $50.

The city has not charged a fee for the use of the Hall Street Pier since it was completed last year, but has been monitoring use to ensure proposed fees are practical. At a March 2023, special meeting, council requested the pier be used for special events at a cost neutral rate (costs are consistent with the costs associated with staff time and resources to maintain the pier).

This is the first phase of the special events overhaul, said city director of corporate services, Sarah Winton. Staff reviewed and then developed the Hall Street Pier Regulation Bylaw and Lakeside Park Wharf Bylaw and made an amendment to the Fees and Charges Bylaw, she said.

“Now that regulations for use of the pier are put in place, a thorough look at the special events process and associated fees will occur,” she said in her report to council.

“When council looked at approving the canopy we were asked to do a business case on how it could work there, and what is the market rate for private functions there,” said city chief administrative officer Kevin Cormack.

“This is the first step in moving toward that direction from council to create a revenue stream here that can fund the cost of that project.”

No weddings were allowed to be booked on the pier last year.

“Until we have it in bylaw, until we have a fee by bylaw, we can’t have a wedding at the pier, or any event for that matter. So that is why this is being brought forward,” said Winton.

These bylaws provide a comprehensive regulatory framework for the management and operation of the Lakeside Park Wharf and Hall Street Pier, as well as associated fees and charges for weddings at the Hall Street Pier.

“These bylaws ensure the safe, orderly, and efficient use of public spaces while generating necessary (cost recoverable) revenue to support maintenance and operations,” said Winton.

Phase two will compare other municipalities’ fees and processes for special events, and will be presented to council at the Feb. 4 regular meeting.

“I think the fees and service price list will be expanded once it is done,” said Mayor Janice Morrison.

The introduction of the Lakeside Park Wharf Bylaw and the Hall Street Pier Regulation Bylaw is intended to mitigate issues such as unauthorized mooring, disorderly conduct, and unsafe practices.