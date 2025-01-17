Good fishing on Kootenay Lake the result of mild weather: Reel Adventures

Photo: Reel Adventures

A mild month in December with not a lot of snow down low means a lot days on the water of Kootenay Lake.

The water temperature has remained constant at 43 F degrees, and the fish are still cooperating.

The past month has seen a few big fish at the beginning of December and then a bunch of average fish throughout the month, said Kerry Reed of Reel Adventures Sportfishing of Nelson. He said the first day of December brought a bunch of rainbow trout over 10 pounds and that propensity continued throughout that weekend.

“And since then, we have had some pretty good days throughout the month and through Christmas break,” he said. “A normal day lately has had a bunch of rainbows between two-to-five pounds, with the odd one still hitting the 10-lb range.”

Bull trout have slowed down substantially, however, when caught, there have been some big ones, Reed explained, with fish up to 12 pounds having been caught lately.

“I hope the water temperature remains the same throughout January, as this will keep the fish active and we can expect to carry on with consistent fishing,” he said.

What are they biting on?

The fish have been fairly specific lately.

“We’ve been having some of our best luck for rainbows on our favourite bucktail flies: Lux flies #203, 207, 210 have been working best for us,” he said.

“And some days the fish prefer the flies, but some days they prefer the spoons. Our Gibbs croc in the brass fire stripe has been best directly behind the boat.”

As for the bull trout, dragging the usual Gibbs STS flasher followed by the green spatter back hoochie has had some success.

“Or the Bon Chovy flasher followed by the ‘No Bananas’ skinny G spoon has also produced some good bulls,” said Reed. “While the bull trout aren’t biting every day, we’re still hooking a few good ones.”

Winter is usually the biggest fish of the year and so far December proved that, said Reed.

“So, here’s hoping January continues to provide a few big fish. The incentive is there,” he said. “Hope this helps with your next adventure.”