Writing marathon set to run at Taghum Hall in February

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Dust off the Underwood. Taghum Hall is inviting writers to come out of the garret and into something more convivial on the weekend of Feb. 22-23.

Write Off the Bat! is an on-site writing marathon, a juried competition, and a chance to hang with fellow writers — and get fed.

“The weekend is about the process as much as the result,” said organizer Anne DeGrace. “So much of creative writing typically takes place in isolation. It’s fun to work amid a roomful of creative souls, where a lot of good writing tends to happen. And whether or not a writer wins, a new piece of work will be born, which is always cause for celebration.”

The weekend’s supportive environment includes morning pep-talks from celebrated local authors, a delicious lunch each day, plus snacks, coffee and tea.

At Write Off the Bat!, participants will create new writing that speaks to this year’s theme, to be revealed at the start. Writers can address the theme in any genre: fiction; creative nonfiction; poetry; playwriting; or a creative combination.

The magic happens between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days at the hall, and writers are free to keep writing from home between the two sessions.

There will be first, second and third-place prizes awarded. Entries will be judged based on the quality of the writing, originality and how well it responds to the theme. Judging will be blind, with nothing on the entry to identify the writer. Partners Notably Books and the Elephant Mountain Lit Fest have contributed to the prize packages, which also include a cash award.

An awards night is planned for Sunday, March 16 at 7 p.m., with remarks from the judges and readings by the winners.

This is the second Write Off the Bat! event at Taghum Hall. The first took place in September 2023, with 15 brave wordsmiths strapping in for the ride. DeGrace wanted to see even more turn out this time.

“It’s just such a great opportunity,” she said.