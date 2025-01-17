Whitewater Ski Resort's 13th annual Smith Junior Freeride Open highlights self-expression

Photo: Steph Malette

The essence of freeriding is self-expression.

In the 13th annual Smith Junior Freeride Open last weekend at Whitewater Ski resort self-expression was on full display as athletes from Whitewater, Red Mountain, Revelstoke, Kicking Horse Mountain and SilverStar Mountain competed.

“This premier competition brought together the next generation of skiers and snowboarders from British Columbia, Alberta and the Pacific Northwest to showcase their big mountain freeride skills,” said Whitewater brand director Kyle Caçador-Florence.

The competition used Whitewater’s natural terrain, encouraging riders to choose technical lines and showcase their style and creativity. This IFSA-accredited event scored competitors based on five categories: line choice; control; technique; fluidity; and style and energy.

Building on the success of last year’s event — which introduced snowboarding — Whitewater rebranded this year’s competition as the Junior Freeride Open, he said.

“The energy from both competitors and spectators was electric, and Whitewater is proud to have witnessed such skilled and passionate athletes from both disciplines throwing down impressive jumps and tricks with style, control, and flair,” said Caçador-Florence.

The weather on Sunday for the finals was perfect for spectating, he said, and the crowd at the base of the Blast cheered each athlete on with “unmatched enthusiasm, creating an atmosphere of pure stoke that could only be found in Nelson.”

With registration growing nearly 40 per cent over the last two years, Whitewater is already looking to provide a platform for up-and-coming skiers and riders to compete at the 2026 event.

Sponsors

The event wouldn’t have been possible without the support of sponsors: Smith Optics, Forecast Media, Castanet Media, Pepsi, Ambler Mountain Works, Beauties Pizza, Nelson’s Chocofellar, Tandoori Indian Grill and Lounge, Uptown Pizza and Sports Bar, along with accommodation partners Alpine Inn and Suites, Stirling All Suites Hotel and The Adventure Hotel.

Podium results

U12 ski women

Amelia Weaver – RED Mountain Resort Elsie Rogers – RED Mountain Resort Monroe Crosland – Whitewater Ski Resort

U12 ski men

Trace Crowe – Whitewater Ski Resort Oscar Mackenzie – Revelstoke Mountain Resort Shiloh Senyk – Whitewater Ski Resort

U15 ski women

Bryn Eyben – Revelstoke Mountain Resort Izzy Fischer – Kicking Horse Mountain Resort Maggie Hood – Revelstoke Mountain Resort

U15 ski men

Egan Kelly – Revelstoke Mountain Resort Henri Gallant – Revelstoke Mountain Resort Cruz Dechka – Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

U15 snowboard men

Carter Holdsworth – SilverStar Mountain Resort Jackson Sumner – Whitewater Ski Resort River Slootweg – Whitewater Ski Resort

U19 snowboard men

Joshua Imada – Whitewater Ski Resort Nicholas Bowen – Whitewater Ski Resort Solomon Weinstein – Whitewater Ski Resort

U19 ski women

Freya Keyserlingk – Whitewater Ski Resort Jaime Moynes – Whitewater Ski Resort Cadence Schmidt – Whitewater Ski Resort

U19 ski men

Benson Hulbert – Whitewater Ski Resort Toby Macintosh – Whitewater Ski Resort Justin Birkett – Whistler Ski Resort

Dano Slater Danimal Award

Elsie Rogers – RED Mountain Resort

For full results, visit https://skiwhitewater.com/events/jr-freeride-open/