Thirty-four projects to equip and train wildfire teams receive CBT support

Photo: Contributed The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is improving wildfire response in Fruitvale, Montrose, Warfield and surrounding areas with support from Columbia Basin Trust.

Wildfire resilience planning begins now in the heart of winter.

With the effects of the wildfire season hitting closer to home last year, the need for planning and resilience in communities in the Columbia Basin is becoming more important.

As a result, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) is purchasing wildfire prevention and protection equipment, including hoses, nozzles, adapters and valves, for use in Fruitvale, Montrose, Warfield and surrounding areas.

“Increasing the capability for our firefighters to respond to wildland fires positively impacts life safety, property conservation and environmental conservation,” said Glen Gallamore, RDKB deputy fire chief. “This equipment also provides a higher level of safety for our first responders, citizens and visitors.”

The Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) is providing support for preparedness in many communities by investing in essential equipment, training and strategic planning. Throughout the basin 34 projects that focus on proactive measures to help communities prevent and respond to wildfires — including purchasing specialized equipment — are receiving funding.

“Planning and preparation are key to helping communities stay safe during wildfires,” said Hannah Holden, CBT senior manager for delivery of benefits, in a press release.

“Every piece of equipment purchased or person trained strengthens our region’s ability to respond effectively, protecting homes, properties and community assets while respecting the ecological role of fire in our forests.”

Some funded projects focus on equipment purchases, such as chainsaws and hoses, while others involve training courses like first aid and wildland fire fighting. Essential planning efforts, such as ensuring water availability and delivery, are also supported.

Since fall 2022, over 100 projects have received more than $4.8 million in Trust support.