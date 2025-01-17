Decisions on delayed ferry job action looms until February, sources say

Photo: Valerie Farcelais

A decision on the delayed job action effecting West Kootenay ferry crossings will not occur until February, sources say.

The B.C. Labour Relations Board (BCLRB), which is monitoring the ongoing labour dispute effecting the sole access routes of the communities of Procter and Glade, granted a stay of proceeding on Jan. 5 in response to an application by Western Pacific Marine (WPM).

The first order issued on Dec.27, 2024 permitted the BCGEU to reduce sailings, arguing that the reduction was necessary as part of the labour dispute. However, the BCLRB expressed concerns that reducing sailings would significantly impact community members access to essential services.

The Glade ferry would be limited to 16 round trips under the order while the Harrop ferry's 24-7 service would be reduced to eight round trips per day.

Meanwhile, the BCGEU union released a statement calling for stronger support to frontline public service workers.

"For the past two decades, public sector wages have fallen behind as the cost of living soars, making it difficult to retain skilled staff," said Finch in a statement, adding that increased spending on management roles has undermined efficiency and abilities to support workers in vital roles such as ferry operations," said BCGEU president Paul Finch in a statement.

The looming job action action that has impacted the Harrop and Glade communities reflects broader concerns raised by the BCGEU. While workers continue to push for wages increases, the BCGEU argues that this highlights the importance of addressing staffing shortages.

"Let’s be clear," said Finch. "Despite what big business lobbyists may say, cuts to public services won’t fix the deficit. The real budget pressures stem from other factors: massive infrastructure spending—which, while necessary, ends up costing taxpayers more due to inefficient procurement processes—and tax breaks on resource revenues that shortchange B.C. residents of their fair share of our province’s wealth."



He continued the statement by calling on the provincial government to address the root causes of B.C.'s financial challenges.

Meanwhile ferry services at the Harrop and Glade crossings have carried on with regular scheduling.

A new hearing has not yet been scheduled.