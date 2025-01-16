Upper Arrow Lakes ferry to reduces late-night sailings for maintenance this week

Photo: Colin Dacre File photo of the Galena Bay ferry

Commuters may need to reassess their travel plans as the weekend approaches, with required maintenance check set to reduce ferry crossings.

The Upper Arrow Lake Ferry that connects Highway 23 to Shelter Bay (west side) and Galena Bay (east side), will cut late-night sailings until Saturday, Jan.18.

The final sailing from Shelter Bay is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Jan. 16, and the last sailing from Galena Bay will depart at 9:30 p.m. on the same day.

The ferry typically sails every hour until midnight.

The next update on ferry sailings is expected at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18, according to Drive BC.