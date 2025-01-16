Family launches fundraiser to save Edgewood ostrich farm from CFIA cull order

Photo: GoFundMe Photo: Alyson Turnbull and Katie Pasitney are organizing a GoFundMe on behalf of farmer Karen Espersen.

The niece and daughter of a farmer whose ostrich farm is under a cull order from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have launched a fundraiser to cover legal fees.

Alyson Turnbull and Katie Pasitney are organizing a GoFundMe on behalf of Karen Espersen, co-owner of Universal Ostrich farm located in Edgewood.

The CFIA issued a notice on Dec. 31 instructing their ostriches to be destroyed and disposed of by Feb.1, following an avian flu outbreak. $3,100 out of the $5,500 goal has been raised so far.

“This is a potentially catastrophic tragedy for my family, and a huge potential loss of valuable science that could help mitigate the migratory flight risk and spread of avian flu,” the fundraiser page states.

The organizers explained that the virus was brought to the farm by wild ducks, which stayed due to an unseasonably warm winter. They warned that if the ostriches are culled, the ducks could fly to the other places and potentially infect other animals.

“These animals are 250 lbs each, decades old, the majority of which are healthy, happy, and dancing. The thought of ending their lives is completely horrific,” the post continued.

Espersen, who has been in the ostrich business since 1991, pivoted from selling meat three years ago to focus on scientific research on ostrich antibodies.

The farm's fundraiser post emphasized it is not a commercial poultry farm, and claim that the majority of the 400 ostriches have shown resistance to the virus with over 300 showing no symptoms.

Animal justice advocates have also voiced concerns following the CFIA’s decision to cull the flock. Dr. Scott Weese—an infectious disease veterinarian and professor at the University of Guelph,— questioned the efficacy of mass culling given that the H5N1 influenza affecting the birds is now endemic.

"The question is, do we need to do that? Are there alternatives that can be done that can achieve the same thing?."

The fundraiser seeks donations to cover legal assistance and recovery efforts for the farm. The farmers are holding on to hope that CFIA will reverse its decision before the Feb.1 deadline.