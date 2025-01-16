CBT firms up wildfire resiliency with two new projects

Photo: Submitted The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is improving wildfire response in Fruitvale, Montrose, Warfield and surrounding areas with support from Columbia Basin Trust.

The region’s Trust is being placed into two projects to help build wildfire resiliency in the Columbia Basin.

The Columbia Basin Trust board of directors has approved two new initiatives under the Wildfire Resilience Support program, a decision made at the recent board of directors meeting in Creston.

The Trust will be providing support for rural internet service providers to assess and implement FireSmart measures.

The project will enhance “the protection of critical internet infrastructure that supports communication during local emergency response efforts,” noted a document from the meeting.

As well, support for mapping water resources in remote communities is also in the works.

“The resulting resource reports will be made available to local wildfire responders, providing an additional tool to assist with wildfire suppression and structure protection,” meeting minutes read.

The Columbia Basin Trust is also moving ahead this year with support for 34 projects that focus on proactive measures to help communities prevent and respond to wildfires, including purchasing specialized equipment and training local firefighters.

“Every piece of equipment purchased or person trained strengthens our region’s ability to respond effectively, protecting homes, properties and community assets while respecting the ecological role of fire in our forests,” said Hannah Holden, senior manager of delivery of benefits for the Trust.

Some funded projects focus on equipment purchases, such as chainsaws and hoses, while others involve training courses like first aid and wildland fire fighting. Essential planning efforts, such as ensuring water availability and delivery, are also supported.

Since fall 2022, over 100 projects have received more than $4.8 million in Trust support.

To see previously approved projects, visit ourtrust.org/wildfirereadiness.

Building Trust

The board also approved the construction of a new Trust office in Nakusp, to be located on Trust-owned land at the corner of Broadway Street and Nelson Avenue.

Staff are finalizing due diligence for awarding the construction contract, with an estimated timeline for completion in spring 2026.