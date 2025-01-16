B.C. natural resource sectors call for economic resilience amid U.S. tariff threats

Photo: Itsock Photo: Gibson Lake/ Kokanee Creek Provincial Park

As British Columbia’s resource sector faces global uncertainty days ahead of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration, industry leaders are urging ‘bold steps to strengthen the province's economic resilience.

In a statement from the Resource Works Society, leaders highlighted the need for more efficient regulatory practices, and better investments in agriculture, forestry, mining and natural gas sectors.

The president-elect's threats of widespread tariffs, and Canada's response to enact their own tariffs, could impact hundreds of thousands of jobs and the financial condition of many industries.

“When our resource sector thrives, so do our communities, workers, and the entire provincial economy,” said Laura Jones, president and CEO of the Business Council of British Columbia (BCBC)

Natural gas and oil accounts for 22 per cent of the province's trade with the U.S., and industry leaders have suggested that streamlining regulatory and project approvals could help protect the environment according to Trade and Invest BC.

In Nelson, the Kootenay Lake Timber Supply Area (TSA) contains mineral deposits including lead, zinc, carbonate and gold quartz. Industry leaders have said that mineral extraction and water supply could be impacted by regulatory shortcomings brought on by tariffs.

Tariffs on forestry products could also hurt the local economy in Nelson, by reducing exports to the U.S. and making local products less competitive. Efforts to find new markets could take time, leaving the sector vulnerable.

Canada and U.S. have always been top trading partners, with over half, 57 per cent, of the province exports and supplies going to the states.

Natural resource leaders have urged the government and Premier David Eby to speed up decision-making and put new policies in place that stimulate growth.

Stewart Muir, CEO of Resource Works stated focusing on improving the province's resource industries will enhance other crucial sectors.

“Natural resources are the backbone of British Columbia’s economy, creating the jobs, energy, and opportunities that sustain healthy lives for all residents," said Muir. "From powering our homes to funding schools and hospitals, these industries ensure a strong foundation for communities to thrive.”