Confidence riding high as backcountry shows little avalanche evidence: report

Photo: Contributed

It’s no Rocky Mountain high, but it’s about as good as it can get in the West Kootenay backcountry.

The confidence for avalanche-free safe travels through all levels of the backcountry right now are currently rated at “high” by Avalanche Canada in its ongoing report.

“This is a good time for exploring terrain,” the report stated for the Nelson region. “Carefully evaluate steep lines for wind slabs.”

But no problems have been identified in the backcountry terrain, and conditions are “generally safe.” The national organization advised to make observations and continually assess during travel.

In fact, only a few size one, solar-triggered avalanches out of steep south-facing terrain were reported on Wednesday.

Snowpack summary

A sun crust can be found on steep south-facing and wind-affected snow everywhere else.

This sits on variable interfaces, including surface hoar in sheltered areas and sun crusts on solar aspects. These interfaces may be deeper on wind-loaded slopes.

A previous weak layer from early December (surface hoar or facet/crust combo) is found 50 to 120 centimetres deep, but snowpack tests and lack of recent activity suggest it's no longer a concern.

The lower snowpack is generally strong and bonded.

Photo: Contributed

Snow basin basics

The West Kootenay is sitting at 94 per cent of its normal snow pack for this time of the year, according to the Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin, published by the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship on Jan. 1.

That figure is 37 per cent higher than it was one year ago, the report revealed, with the region mired in a 57 per cent of normal snow pack.

Further afield, the province is averaging 87 per cent of normal, significantly higher than last year when the provincial average was 56 per cent.

“There are still three or more months left in the snow accumulation season and the snowpack can still change significantly based on upcoming weather patterns,” the report stated.

By early January, nearly half of the annual snowpack typically accumulates, according to the report.