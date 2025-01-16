New art fellowship award established in memory of West Kootenay artist Judy Wapp

Photo: submitted David Everest and Judy Wapp.

A new annual arts award for residents of the Regional District of Central Kootenay will provide $2,000 toward the costs of a creative project or to support a shift in artistic direction.

The Judy Wapp Art Fellowship Award has been established in honour of the New Denver artist who died Sept. 9. A retrospective of Wapp’s work, much of it created during a West Kootenay residency lasting more than 50 years, was held at the Nelson Museum, Archives and Gallery in spring 2024.

“We’re especially interested in people expanding their own horizons with the art they make,” said David Everest, Wapp’s partner of 54 years and one of the organizers of the fellowship award.

“That could be experimenting creatively in ways they haven’t before, or even working with a mentor or otherwise pursuing an entirely different medium — an artist learning to make videos, for instance.”

Everest said the fellowship award is funded mainly by sales of Wapp’s collages. The art pieces, and prices, can be viewed on the visualalchemy.net website.

“Prices are affordable,” Everest said, “since Judy meant her art to be enjoyed by everyone. And all the funds realized go to support the award.”

Everest said people can also donate to the fellowship award in Judy’s memory. He said any questions not answered on the website about the award, art purchases or donations can be directed to [email protected].





Photo: Contributed Judy Wapp collage, 'Future Tense.'

To apply

Artists can apply for themselves for consideration of the fellowship award, or be nominated by someone else. There is no cost to apply.

Deadline for applications for the fellowship award, established by Wapp’s family, is March 1, 2025. The recipient will be announced on Wapp’s birthday, April 20.

The award is open to RDCK practitioners in any artistic genre: fine art; clay; music; writing; etc. Detailed application guidelines are available at https://visualchemy.net/.