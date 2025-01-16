Removing legislation not restricting public consumption of toxic substances a welcome move: mayor

Photo: Flickr/Artem, Creative Commons Public drug use.

Sixteen months ago the city moved to pass legislation to deal with growing concerns in Nelson regarding the consumption of controlled substances in public spaces.

Less than one month ago the province moved to repeal the Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act — intended to make it easier for people struggling with addiction to get the help they needed — thus easing the burden on municipalities across B.C.

In Nelson, the provincial change in direction was welcomed with little fanfare. The move was the right one and one that should have been made when the Act was first passed, said Nelson Mayor Janice Morrison.

“Sometimes in the rush to do something that we think is an appropriate thing to do, we don’t do enough to weigh what the unintended consequences are,” she said.

“In my mind that was where (decriminalization) fell apart. We know that, full well, throwing people into jail, making them criminals because they are carrying drugs … is not serving anybody. Those people can’t pay a fine, so why would we incarcerate them?”

Addictions is a health issue and not a purely criminal one, she added. Decriminalizing people who use drugs was done to reduce stigma and fear of criminal prosecution that prevented people from reaching out for help, including medical assistance.

The city’s Parks Amendment (Public Nuisance) Bylaw amendment was passed in August, 2023 for the “protection and enhancement of the wellbeing” of the community by prohibiting the public consumption of controlled substances in city parks, giving bylaw officers and police the tools to reduce the challenge of public consumption of illicit substances.

But decriminalization was never intended to mean people could use drugs anywhere they wished, said Garry Begg, minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. He said the province made a request to Health Canada last spring to change the decriminalization rules to ban open drug use in nearly all public places.

“People can now only possess drugs in private residences or designated health-care sites, such as overdose prevention, drug checking or addiction treatment service locations,” he said. “An exception has also been made to support unhoused people in legal overnight sheltering locations.”

At the time of the amendment, Coun. Keith Page cautioned not passing the legislation until the province came forward with new legislation.

“I don’t see where we have figured out the safe consumption site side of this. We are in the position of saying that we don’t want to have a particular activity in an area … but we don’t have an active safe inhalation site available in the community to refer people to,” he said.

There still isn’t a safe inhalation site in Nelson.

The state of the state

Public drug use is illegal in Nelson and across B.C.

People are not allowed to use or possess illicit drugs in public spaces, such as hospitals, businesses, transit and parks.

Adults can legally possess small amounts of some illicit drugs (opioids, cocaine, meth and ecstasy) for personal use in specific places including private homes, shelters, and outpatient addiction, overdose prevention and drug-checking service locations.

How the Health Canada exemption works

Health Canada granted the province of B.C. a three-year exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to decriminalize people who use drugs, which came into effect Jan. 31, 2023.

Under the exemption, possessing small amounts of certain illicit drugs for personal use in specific locations is allowed.

In these locations, adults 18 and older will not be arrested, charged or have drugs seized for possessing small amounts of certain illicit drugs for personal use. Instead, people will be offered health information and referred to treatment and supports if requested.

Locations include: private residences; places unhoused individuals are legally sheltering; overdose prevention, drug checking and supervised consumption sites; and places that provide out-patient addiction services.