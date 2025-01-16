Nelson renters say landlords hold more power in tight housing market

Photo: Istock Photo: Some tenants in Nelson are disputing claims that local landlords lack leverage, arguing that it's landlords who have the upper-hand due to a shortage of affordable housing.

Some tenants in Nelson are disputing claims that local landlords lack leverage, arguing that it's landlords who have the upper-hand due to a shortage of affordable housing.

A 65-year-old woman is sharing her story after a 'renoviction', which is when landlords evict a tenant in the name of doing renovations, only to replace the previous tenant with a higher paying one, left her unhoused.

With no place to live Natalie Kraus was forced to sleep in her car and stay in shelters. Kraus eventually found a place to live but said the unit was not in a liveable condition .

“I was thankful to have finally actually found somewhere to live, so I didn’t want to step on any toes,” said Kraus, describing the rental as unfinished, with exposed electrical wires, missing door frames, and non-functioning appliances.

Nelson’s average rental cost is currently on an upward trend, rising from $710 to $1,119 from 2013 to 2023, a 58 per cent increase according to a State of the Basin snapshot report.

Kraus suggested that Nelson's near zero vacancy rate gives landlords the upper hand.

The CMHC clocks Nelson's vacancy rate at 0.8 per cent, and some local renters suggest some landlords are taking advantage of renters desperation.

“If you don’t like it, there are like 100 other people more than happy to take your spot," said Kraus. "Enough is enough."

Ravi Khalon, B.C.'s Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, said that the challenges faced by West Kootenay tenants is an issue the government seeks to address by increasing the housing supply.

"I hear from tenants who say landlords have all the power, I hear from landlords who believe that renters have all the power. So what we're trying to do is address the issues as soon as we can, so that they don't spiral further," said Khalon.

He explained that the government's changes to provincial zoning rules allow for three to four units on single family lots.

“If you look at the changes over the last few years, it's significant," said Khalon. " But, fundamentally, as long as we have vacancy rates this low, we are going to have challenges. We're going to have places that are not at the level that we want all of our housing to be available at."

"What's fundamentally important to address this and to ensure that renters have more power in the market is having more housing options available for people.”

The Ministry reports that 188 local governments in B.C. have adopted these changes since they were required to in June 2024.

“We want to be able to increase the availability of people if they want to get into home ownership, but also create the availability of housing supply so that people are not feeling vulnerable in this housing market," said Khalon.

He also pointed to reforms made to the Residential Tenancy Branch (RTB) requiring landlords and homebuyers to give tenants four months' notice, instead of two months when evicting for personal or caretaker use.

According to Kahlon, 70 per cent of cases brought forward since the changes were implemented have been resolved without a hearing.

“We're going to continuously face challenges with some bad actors or some bad landlords in the housing market. We're doing our best to try to address both.”

*Names have been changed to protect the privacy of those involved