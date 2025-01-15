Unlocking Nelson's hidden housing stock and home sharing through new platform

Photo: Contributed

Securing sustainable housing has been a major issue in and around the Heritage city for a number of years.

A new non-profit organization is being set up in Nelson to help people find affordable housing through home sharing. The platform — Happipad — connects hosts with renters for medium-to-long term stays. The organization enables peer-to-peer creation and management of housing sharing agreements.

On Oct. 17, 2024 the Nelson Housing Committee (NHC) passed a motion recommending that council approve a funding request of $5,000 from the Affordable Housing Fund to be allocated to Community Futures for the purposes of marketing and advertising a Happipad pilot program administered by the Greater Nelson Economic Development Partnership (GNEDP).

On Jan. 7 city council honoured that request and approved the funding. The city’s Development Services’ staff had reviewed the request.

“We do recognize that this sort of request is not explicitly listed in the (affordable housing) policy,” said senior planner Ken Bourdeau. “That being said, the policy does reference partnerships with other organizations and other levels of government. Therefore staff would be recommending approving this request.”

Bourdeau said there were a number of situations where Happipad could be of assistance in unlocking “hidden housing,” including situations of hidden homelessness where an individual is not known to service providers and often resides in unstable, inadequate, or unsafe housing.

“Happipad could connect these individuals to those in the community who have a spare bedroom to rent,” he said.

As well, there could be situations where a homeowner has a spare bedroom to rent but needs additional support, such as how to create a tenancy agreement or complete a background check on a potential tenant.

“In both instances, Happipad would provide a platform to assist both the landlord and tenant of spare bedrooms to manage rent payments, security deposits, tenancy agreements, background checks and dispute resolution.

The platform handles:

Rent payments;

Security deposits;

Legal documentation (i.e. tenancy agreements);

Background checks; and

Conflict resolution and support.