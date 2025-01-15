Two men arrested following theft, assault with a weapon and flight from police

Photo: Colin Dacre

Two men fled from police on Monday after allegedly threatening staff at a Castlegar business and stealing merchandise, allegedly brandishing an imitation firearm in the process.

Dennis Mahon, a 35-year-old from Fruitvale, and Kyle Doherty, 38 years old from Trail, have both been charged with using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, theft under $5,000, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose. In addition, Mahon has also been charged with flight from police while operating a motor vehicle.

On Monday, Jan. 13, shortly before noon, Castlegar RCMP responded to a report of two individuals allegedly threatening staff after stealing merchandise from a business in Castlegar. The suspects fled in a vehicle, and police obtained a description of both the individuals and the associated vehicle.

RCMP officers from Castlegar and neighbouring detachments conducted patrols and located a vehicle matching that description. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver failed to stop and turned onto a forest service road.

The police located the vehicle a short distance away, and two individuals were taken into custody without incident. A search of the vehicle and surrounding area resulted in the seizure of an imitation firearm, and merchandise believed to have been stolen from the Castlegar store.

Both Mahon and Doherty appeared in court and were released on bail conditions to next appear in Castlegar Provincial Court on Feb. 12.

The investigation remains ongoing.