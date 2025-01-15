Mechanical issues have halted Harrop Ferry crossings, Drive BC reports

Photo: Valerie Farcelais

The Harrop ferry route has been closed in both directions and it is not related to the job action.

Drive BC reported on Jan.15 that mechanical issues have closed the Harrop ferry route in both directions. The DriveBC alert did not specify how long it would be before the mechanical issue was resolved.

The closure comes amid an ongoing labour dispute between Western Pacific Marine (WPM), and the B.C. General Employees Union (BCGEU), which continues to impact ferry services in the West Kootenay.

On Jan. 3, the BCGEU announced that the job action affecting the Harrop and Glade ferries had been put on hold, with both routes operating at previous frequencies until further notice. However, the job action remains in effect on the Kootenay Lake ferry route, restricting crossings to essential services only.

WPM released a statement on Jan.6 about delaying the job action.

"Due to Labour Relations Board of British Columbia ruling, the Glade and Harrop cable ferries are running on regular schedules," the WPM release noted.

Pushback from communities relying on the ferry for commuting and essential services played role in delaying the 24-hour strike notice for cable ferries operated by WPM. The BCGEU argued that the steps to reach an agreement have been slow.



Despite reaching a tentative agreement with WaterBridge Ferries back in October, the BCGEU has yet to reach a successful negotiation for its members with Western Pacific Marine.