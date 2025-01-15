Woman not expected to survive injuries after falling out of vehicle

Photo: Contributed

A woman who fell out of moving vehicle late last week in Trail is not expected to survive her injuries, police are reporting Wednesday.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich of the Trail RCMP said the matter is still under investigation as to the circumstances surrounding a report that a 38-year-old Fruitvale woman had fallen out of a vehicle and sustained a life threatening injury.

The 38-year-old Fruitvale woman remains in hospital at this time, said Sgt. Wicentowich, but she is not expected to survive her injuries.

“This appears to be a sad and tragic incident which ended the life of a local Fruitvale woman. Our condolences to her family and loved ones in this difficult time,” he said.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at 11:39 p.m., a Trail RCMP officer received a report that a woman had fallen out of a vehicle while in the 100 block of Rossland Avenue, in Trail.

Officers located the woman and the vehicle at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. The injured woman was believed to be in critical condition after the fall and was transported in the vehicle by another occupant to the hospital for emergency medical treatment.