'Short term gains': Why some Nelson landlords are hesitant towards long-term rentals

Photo: Istock

When Jocelyn Myers moved to Nelson she already had experiences on both sides of the housing market, as a renter and a landlord.

The decision to use the property she owns with her husband for short term rentals (STRs) was clear.

“We are both in our fifties and we wanted something to keep us busy,” said Myers, attributing previous negative encounters with tenants as one of the reasons for choosing to host a short-term rental, rather than a long term rental (LTR).

Recent changes to the Residential Tenancy Act (RTA) created stricter evictions rules. Bill-14 was aimed to prevent bad-faith evictions of tenants. During the first phase of changes in May 2024, STR hosts in B.C. were required to display their business license numbers on their listings.

Trevor Jenkinson, president of the West Kootenay Landlord Association, said he believes more landlords in Nelson are shying away from LTRs in part due the new regulations.

“I've spoken to a number of landlords," he said. " They're like, 'Okay, well, I do have a secondary suite in my home", but I don't want to lose control of my home if I have a tenant that comes in and is a disruption.'"

Jenkinson explained that he believes the legislation has impacted the housing supply by discouraging landlords to rent their properties long-term.

In 2016, a city council request regarding STR legislation found that accommodators have consistently been asking for a “level playing field” between renter and landlords.

Nelson’s STR cap of 110 annual licenses, implemented in 2017, aimed to balance tourism and housing needs. In November 2024 all licenses were allocated, showing the high demand for STRs among landlords. City council decided it would not expand the cap during a Dec.3 meeting.

According to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the vacancy rate in Nelson is 0.8 per cent. Some argue that STRs hurt the market by reducing the number of available LTRs.

Jenkinson said that despite changes to the regulations, there are not enough incentives for landlords to consider renting their properties long term. He added that one solution could be balancing the rights between landlords and renters, suggesting that recent RTA changes are too tilted towards renters.

“The problem with the (RTA) is that you oppress the supplier of a commodity,” said Jenkinson.”If you oppress, so to speak, the provider of that essential service, then you're going to get less providers of that essential service. This is why landlords are shutting down."