Hendryx Street right-of-way to be turned into official city park: Mayor

Photo: FaceBook screenshot

One of the city’s downtown informal parks is destined become formal now that the municipality’s Public Works department has set its sights on site of the off-Baker Street property.

The steep slopes of the right of way of Hendryx Street are now being prepared for a makeover, said Mayor Janice Morrison, with a “closed” sign on the park going up Friday and city staff moving in on Monday to begin dead-heading plants and clearing some wood.

“It is a right of way and it has been contemplated for a while now that the city should be turning it into a more usable greenspace,” she said.

The current Official Community Plan details where the city has road allowances that are never going to be used, including the Hendryx Street allowance, said Morrison.

“I mean, we are never going to build a road there,” she said. “It is pretty steep to be an actual roadway. Within the OCP it states that those should serve as actual community greenspaces.”

The area had been leased to an adjoining property for years and maintained — at private cost — with plants and shrubs as well as being regularly cleaned.

In June 2021 the city approved the creation of a natural meadow space that supported native pollinators on the property. Council had approved a Kootenay Native Plant Society proposal to transform the unused section of land on the closed section of Hendryx Street that runs south of Victoria Street and Silica Street into a “natural meadow space that supports native pollinators.”

A licence of occupation was drawn up.

After a recent incident at the park involving the Nelson Fire and Rescue, city councillor Keith Page responded to a FaceBook post on the accessibility to the park.

“While I'm grateful it's been well-managed and beautified for everyone's enjoyment during much of that time, there have been recent issues that warrant bringing the area back under city management and not renewing that private lease,” he wrote.

Morrison said the city needed to make it safe for public use, but alluded to the steep nature of the park as the issue and that it would need to be graded to make it more accessible.

On Monday a city crew was in to do some “dead heading and dead wood removal and cleaning up of the area,” said Morrison. The crew is performing work that would have otherwise been happening in spring but, because there isn’t any snow, work is able to start early.

“I would imagine that Public Works will be able to come forward with a plan to city council,” she said. “So I would see the park being brought up to city standard as a greenspace.”