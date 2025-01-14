Range investigation finds need for stronger government enforcement

Photo: submitted

A complaint investigation about cattle grazing practices near Grand Forks has turned into the Forest Practices Board identifying opportunities for managing and enforcing range activities.

The board investigated concerns raised by the Southern Interior Land Trust (SILT) that two range agreement holders were not following their grazing schedules or maintaining fences as required by law, and that government actions taken in response to their concerns were inadequate.

From 2021 until 2023, SILT observed cattle grazing on its private land it had purchased to conserve wildlife habitat. SILT contacted the Ministry of Forests' range staff to request corrective action, sharing proof of the cattle grazing gathered using game cameras.

Ministry range staff estimated they had visited the field between 30 and 40 times over the three-year period. However, records of field visits or what they saw were not generally available.

"It's crucial that government record results when it conducts inspections," said Keith Atkinson, chair, Forest Practices Board. "Documentation helps evaluate the accuracy of complaints, the effectiveness of enforcement efforts and can support corrective measures, if necessary."

When range staff observed livestock on SILT lands, they contacted the agreement holders and instructed them to move their livestock to the correct pasture by a specific date. Range staff did not conduct any followup inspections to ensure corrective actions had been taken. The issues continued.

SILT also filed two complaints with the ministry's Compliance and Enforcement Branch (CEB). The CEB forwarded both complaints to district range staff for action. Range staff contacted the agreement holders to request compliance but did not follow up with field visits to verify the issues were resolved. The CEB then closed the files based solely on range staff reporting that they had spoken with the agreement holders.

"The purpose of the CEB is to encourage compliance. It is not appropriate for them to rely on range staff without verifying that corrective actions were taken," Atkinson said. "The public expects the CEB to fulfil its enforcement role."

Following the investigation, district range staff told the board they had learned from its findings and have committed to developing better methods of documenting field visits and observations.

The range unit is located within the territories of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, Osoyoos Indian Band, Okanagan Indian Band, Penticton Indian Band and Splatsin First Nation.