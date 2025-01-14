36 impaired drivers taken off roads in East Kootenay

Photo: Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Photo: The BC Highway Patrol's Winter Impaired Driving Campaign in December saw 36 impaired drivers removed from East Kootenay roads.

December 2024 was the first time East Kootenay RCMP officers used body-worn cameras as part of a month-long crackdown campaign on impaired driving.

The BC Highway Patrol's Winter Impaired Driving Campaign saw 36 drivers removed from the East Kootenay streets through mandatory alcohol screening, targeted patrols, and tactical check stops.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of BC Highway Patrol said nearly 1,000 drivers were screened over the month.

"Our officers feel optimistic about how body worn cameras will provide evidence for impaired driving investigations," he said.

McLaughlin added that body cameras will also enhance future evidence collection as a whole.

"We worked with RCMP officers from Columbia Valley, Elk Valley and Creston, and the public were really supportive. They even brought us snacks," said McLaughlin.

On Dec. 21, four impaired drivers were caught during a series of roving check stops designed to catch driver attempting to invade police.

At the end of 2024 campaign, officers issued two 90-day suspensions and intercepted several drivers for other violations as part of a New Year's Eve operation in Cranbrook.

For the month informant totals included:

One Criminal Code impaired driver charge

Twelve 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) alcohol suspensions

Sixteen 3-day IRP suspensions

Six 24-hour alcohol prohibitions

One 12-hour alcohol prohibition