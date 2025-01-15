Falcons sweep top prize at Kootenay Classic Basketball Tourney

Photo: Contributed Grizzlies forward Elijah Marcum-McCormick applies the defence in front of the home crowd Friday at the Kootenay Classic High School Basketball Tournament.

The Fernie Falcons breezed through the Heritage City on the weekend, capturing both boys' and girls' titles at the fifth annual L.V. Rogers Kootenay Classic high school basketball tournament at The Den.

The Falcons rocked the J. Lloyd Crowe Hawks 70-38 in the boys final while in the girls' title game the East Kootenay squad blasted Cranbrook's Mount Baker Wild. The tournament attracted girls and boys teams from Trail, Creston, Osoyoos, Cranbrook and Fernie.

Meanwhile, the host LVR Grizzlies were able to secure the consolation title on the boys' side of the three-day tournament as Shannon McBride and Levi Konken scored a combined 25 points to lead the home side to a 80-50 victory over Osoyoos.

McBride led the charge with 15 points while Konken added 12 as the Grizzlies built an early lead against the South Okanagan school, leading 40-23 at the half.

LVR opened the tournament with a tough 74-68 loss to the Fernie Thursday evening at The Den. The Grizzlies kept pace with the high-powered Falcons, trailing 37-36 at the half.

Fernie increased the margin to seven points late in the game, before securing the victory with timely baskets and solid free throw shooting as the Grizzlies pressed to cut the margin in the fourth quarter.

Konken led the Grizzlies in scoring with 28 points while Grade 10 forward Elijah Marcum-McCormick added 20 points.

LVR bounced back in the tournament Friday afternoon before the packed house of students, outlasting Mount Baker of Cranbrook 72-58. The Grizzlies led 39-30 at halftime before Mount Baker rallied in the third quarter as LVR ran into foul trouble.

The Grizzlies were able to regain the momentum as the end of the quarter before pulling away in the fourth.

Konken scored 24 points for the Grizzlies with McBride adding 17.

On the girls' side of the draw, the Grizzlies opened the tournament Thursday with a one-sided 89-12 loss to Fernie.

Friday, LVR bounced back with a solid performance before dropping a 35-23 decision to J. Lloyd Crowe of Trail. Dawn Cooke and Gia Davidson led the Grizzlies in scoring, each with six points.

LVR senior boys return to action Tuesday with a road game in Trail against the Hawks.

Thursday, the Grizzlies are in West Kelowna to compete in the Mount Boucherie Tournament. First action is against Princess Margaret of Penticton.