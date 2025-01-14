Special guest scheduled to highlight Canada's melting glaciers at Nelson hotel

Photo: Lynn Martel Photo: Author of Stories On Ice, Lynn Martel, is scheduled to speak in Nelson on Jan.31 at the Adventure Hotel.

A special guest is slated to appear in Nelson at the end of the month.

The writer and residence for the 2025 United Nations (UN) International Year of Glaciers Preservations, Lynn Martel, is scheduled to speak in at the Nelson United Church on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m., as part of The Nelson Adventurer Speaker Series.

Martel, the author Stories of Ice: Adventure, Commerce and Creativity on Canada's Glaciers, will share the cold, captivating stories and photos from her book which chronicles the history of Canada's glaciers through the lens of explorers, guides, scientists, artists, and filmmakers. Glacier preservation and the effects of global warming is also slated to be discussed.

The event, founded in 2020 by Jayme Moye, is sponsored in part by the Mountain Culture Group, Otter Books, Elephant Mountain, Whitewater Ski Resort and The Adventure hotel.

Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase online, or at the door. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, and books will be on sale following book signings after the Martel's speech.

If you want to grab the opportunity to learn about the future of Canada's glacier, click here or visit Martel's website for more information.