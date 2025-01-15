Kootenay cities respond to increasing populations by reviewing parking strategies

Photo: Samantha Holomay

For decades, parking has been a hot topic in Nelson, and with the region's steadily increasing population Kootenay residents question whether parking strategies can keep up.

Nelson Mayor Janice Morrison pointed to recent changes to the City Parkade on Vernon Street as one of the ways the city is tackling parking availability issues: Transitioning to an $8 daily rate and allocating 156 of its 191 stalls to monthly permits — at $100 per month — in order to increase utilization.

"What we were finding was that the parkade was often empty. Pass holders maybe don't have to come to work every day ... Life has changed considerably since COVID," she said.

The city has also explored public transit improvements, with new routes added in early January, and ongoing suggestions about free bus services for all residents.

"We've talked many times at council about if will we get to a point where we can just have transit free for everyone," said Morrison."When and how they might get implemented, that's a completely different question. But I know that there are councillors around the table that would like to see free bus services for all."

General manager of the Hume Hotel, Ryan Martin, believes the city should find a way to optimize existing resources.

"We used to rent 14 spots on a monthly basis that we were able to share with some staff and guests but the city has since changed the model to daily parking for all spots," said Martin. "The parkade is often no more than half full, yet metered spots fill up quickly."

Martin added that he believed locals need to be willing to walk a bit further to their vehicles, ride bikes, walk, or car share more frequently.

"Without the parkade parking downtown is definitely not adequate," he said. "Something needs to give to improve the parking situation."

Kootenay growing pains

The Kootenay region is growing, and with a projected increase of 13,155 residents over the two next decades, a 7.3 per cent increase, cities are rethinking their development plans.

Nelson's population is expected to grow by 4.8 per cent by 2038, adding roughly 1,100 people within a 30-45 minute driving distance according to B.C. Stats.

Population and parking pressure

Other Kootenay communities have historically relied on a free parking system that prioritizes resident and visitor convenience.

Rossland has offered free downtown parking for years but is beginning to feel the strain. The city's planning and development manager Stacey Lightbourne said there are plans to review the current parking model within the next two to three years.

"Our population increases significantly in the winter and a bit in the summer," said Lightbourne, explaining that the reviews are a response to the area's growing population.

"It is responding to tourists as well," she said. "Currently, we use a number of private parcels downtown as parking so they get a break on their taxes in order to provide public parking while they're undeveloped."

City planners in other Kootenay cities have implemented free parking systems and designated areas for larger vehicles such as RV's without compromising parking availability.

However, with new housing developments and increasing visitor numbers, the city of Revelstoke is also reassessing its strategies.

During a Jan.13 Revelstoke city council meeting, changes were introduced as part of the Zoning Bylaw Comprehensive Re-Write plan. The plan aims to reduce parking requirements for mixed-use and multi-family developments near amenities and businesses.

This growth, paired with increased tourism and increasingly limited parking availability suggests the need for infrastructure plans and services to adapt accordingly.