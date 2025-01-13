CBT: Residents getting set to direct the latest round of grants program

Photo: Contributed

Last year more than $1.5 million was handed out to 311 Columbia Basin community groups, including over $100,000 in Nelson, through the Resident Directed grants program.

This year, the ReDi program has a similar pot of money available for Nelson and other Basin community residents through the annual application process.

Grant applications are now being accepted for Columbia Basin Trust Resident Directed grants (ReDi) until Feb. 19 — through the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) and the City of Nelson — in support of local projects to “provide additional value to Basin communities and that benefit the broad community” and residents across the region.

“Proposals need to adhere to the spirit of programs provided by the Trust and support efforts by the people in the Basin for meeting community and public need rather than private needs,” noted RDCK information on the grants.

ReDi grants incorporate community-based funding decisions — the people in each area get a chance to vote on the projects to support — and the program is flexible.

A registered non-profit society, First Nation, registered school or local government are the bulk of the type of organizations that can apply for the grants, with projects that must meet community and public needs.

“If your group does not fit any of those categories, if you are in the private sector, or if you are applying as an individual, you may only request support up to a maximum of $4,999 and you must clearly demonstrate how your project will benefit the broad community,” a ReDi criteria notice read.

Unregistered groups may request support of $5,000 or more only if they are sponsored by an eligible applicant.

Outside the box

Eligible applicants sponsoring an unregistered group or individual must submit the application on behalf of the unregistered group.

If the project is successful in receiving funds, the eligible organization will receive the funds and complete the final report. Eligible applicants applying on behalf of unregistered groups or individuals assume all responsibility for the project outlined in the application.

If there is an overdue or incomplete project final report from a previous year, an application will be considered ineligible until all overdue reports are submitted.

For those unsure if an organization is in good standing, people can contact the RDCK grants coordinator as soon as possible.

Source: Regional District of Central Kootenay

Region benefit

Project proposals must benefit one or more of the following areas within the RDCK:

Municipalities

City of Castlegar

Town of Creston

Village of Kaslo

Village of Nakusp

City of Nelson

Village of New Denver

Village of Salmo

Village of Silverton

Village of Slocan

Rural electoral areas

A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K

• Eligible applicants include registered organizations that are:

not-for-profit;

First Nations;

registered schools; and

local government.

Not eligible

The Columbia Basin Trust Act requires that Trust funding not relieve any level of government of its normal obligations.

Program funds must not be used to fund core services normally funded through the government tax base such as publicly funded education or infrastructure such as roads, sewers, water systems and fire protection.

Operational costs — which ensure the continuity of an organization’s operations, or costs that would be incurred even if the project didn’t proceed — are not eligible for funding. These include but are not limited to:

administrative fees;

wages and other employment-related costs for permanent employees;

rent and utilities;

insurance;

professional fees; and

recurring contractual obligations.

Deadline