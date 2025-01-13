Advocacy groups call for more compassionate rhetoric around Nelson's unhoused population

Photo: Nelson CARES Society Photo: Advocates from the Nelson CARES Society wish to encourage more compassionate language surrounding unhoused individuals.

As cities across Canada grapple with the growing housing crisis, the language surrounding the unhoused has become a point of contention for some Nelsonites.

Advocacy groups like Nelson CARES are drawing attention to how the rhetoric around shelters and public spaces can affect those experiencing homelessness.

The society's housing director Joanne Motta, said that the subjects of the online discussions often see some of the concerns expressed throughout the community.

“Unhoused community members do read these posts online and the ways people refer to them,” said Motta. "It is important to remember that people can become homeless for a variety of reasons. Many of the people we support are long-term Nelson residents, with family living in the area. Some online critics would be surprised to learn that their friend(s) are living in such a challenging situation."

Motta acknowledges that everyone deserves to feel safe while going about their daily lives, but added that the lack of medical and mental health services in the region leaves many unhoused people with inadequate support.

"They may require something that looks more like complex care,” she said. “Often, people need to complete a detox program in order to be accepted or considered for a recovery program, and currently the closest one to Nelson is in Castlegar.”

Motta said that shelters also face challenges in meeting the needs of some unhoused individuals.

“The shelter has to turn people away who aren't able to adhere to its guidelines because their needs exceed what the program can offer.”

“In the Kootenays, it would be really wonderful if we had a complex care facility…It would be helpful if we had additional detox facilities as well.”

She believes increasing access to housing could also help reduce street-level incidents.

The bigger picture

According to a joint 2023 report by BC Housing, and the Homelessness Services Association of BC (HSABC), 11,352 people were identified as experiencing homelessness in the province.

This count included individuals in shelters, transition homes, correctional centers and detox facilities based on data from 27 homeless counts conducted across B.C. Nelson’s statistics were not included in the report.

The report also revealed that 37 per cent of respondents reported a lack of income as the primary reason for losing their housing, while 25 per cent pointed to substance use, and 17 per cent attributed it to a landlord-tenant dispute, or conflict with a spouse.

While some have argued that shelters attract crime and discourage tourism, others contend that the rising number of unhoused people are a microcosm of a larger systemic issue, such as unaffordable housing and inadequate mental health resources.

Motta shared a story of a person who became homeless after a black mould infestation made their dwellings unlivable.

"There are a lot of individuals that have really tragic stories filled with trauma and sequences of very unfortunate events that end up in these situations that just need some help.”

Save our Streets forum

With the Save Our Streets (SOS) forum slated for Jan. 23 in Vancouver— an event some Nelson community members plan to attend — organizers hope to tackle homelessness, crime, and judicial challenges affecting cities like Nelson.

SOS co-founder Jess Ketchum said the forum aims to “‘find solutions rather than celebrate announcements”.

“I think a big proportion of the problems would be resolved if we had a better (healthcare) system,” said Ketchum.

He emphasized the importance of treating addiction and mental health issues as illnesses, and called for a network to track the progress of support programs.

“If we had a full continuum of care available to people who are suffering from those illnesses throughout B.C., then there'd be much less of a chance of them having to be involved in some of the crimes that we see them involved in.”

A call for empathy

While many in the community share the desire to see positive change, Motta said the journey toward implementing those solutions should remain rooted in compassion and human dignity.

“Homelessness is often not by choice; I encourage people to empathize with the situations our community members are facing.”