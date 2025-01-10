Nelson police searching for stolen ceremonial, air rifles

Photo: Nelson Police Department Photo: The top two photos are precision air rifles - The bottom two photos are ceremonial rifles which may or may not have the strap or magazine inserted. They also have a white stripe at the muzzle end (behind the fore sight) to indicate they are inert.

Nelson Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for two ceremonial rifles and two precision air rifles that were stolen during a break and enter.

Police believe multiple rifles were taken from Eagles Hall on Baker Street, sometime between Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

Although, the ceremonial rifles have been rendered inoperable, police say they are concerned because they closely resemble real firearms.

"This is a very concerning and unfortunate incident. Not only for the local Air Cadet squadron who use these rifles for ceremonies and marksmanship training, but for the potential of individuals to now use these rifles in further criminal activity,” said Chief Const. Donovan Fisher.

Police are releasing this information to raise public awareness and request assistance in reporting any unusual activity or possession of the firearms.

“These rifles pose a significant risk, especially to the person(s) in possession of them, as you can see from the pictures, they could easily be mistaken for real firearms and could have tragic consequences for anyone attempting to use them for illegitimate purposes," added Fisher.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Nelson Police Department at (250) 354-3919, or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.