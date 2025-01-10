Man dies in sink hole at Fernie Alpine Resort

Photo: Fernie Alpine Resort The Polar Peak ski lift at Fernie Alpine Resort

Poor visibility on the ski hill contributed to the death of a 67-year-old man at Fernie Alpine Resort on Wednesday.

On Jan. 8, Elk Valley Regional RCMP were notified of a possible sudden death at the Fernie Alpine Resort. Upon attendance, B.C. Ambulance was already transporting the 67-year-old man to hospital.

According to police, the man had been found within a natural terrain trap buried in snow near the top of the ski hill by Fernie alpine patrol.

“Tremendous efforts by the ski patrol and B.C. Ambulance to keep the man alive, including use of an AED device, were made and he was taken to local hospital by B.C. Ambulance,” said Cpl. Brett Urano.

“Unfortunately, after several hours attempting to improve his health status, the man was taken off life support and declared deceased.”

Family had been advised by hospital staff and were in attendance.

“It is believed poor visibility at that time led the man into a naturally occurring terrain trap underneath one of the first lift towers of the Polar Peak lift,” said Cpl. Urano.

“The trap is described further as a deep, naturally occurring oval sink hole approximately 20 feet by 30 feet wide and filled with loose and undisturbed snow, that led to the accident.”

Elk Valley RCMP continues to assist the B.C. Coroner Service with its investigation.