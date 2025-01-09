Kootenay Columbia College cuts through seasonal grey with bright winter wellness initiative

Photo: Submitted Registrations are being accepted for the TCM student clinic.

One of the essential ingredients for weathering Nelson weather is back on the menu with Kootenay Columbia College re-opening its student clinics.

The college’s massage therapy and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) student clinics are now taking bookings for the winter term. From January to April, community members can schedule relaxation and therapeutic massages at the student massage clinic on the Rosemont campus.

During this same period, ear acupuncture sessions and tui-na massage will also be available at the Baker Street TCM student clinic.

Since the early 2000’s, the college has been offering TCM student clinics to the region, and in 2017 KCC expanded its offerings to include massage therapy clinics.

“These clinics provide significant benefits to the local community by offering affordable care options for individuals who may not have access to comprehensive benefits plans or who are managing tight budgets after the holiday season,” said Keshav Singla, president of the college, in a press release.

Both clinics are staffed by students under the supervision of registered professionals, ensuring a high standard of quality and care.

“It gives us great pride to help the community share the health benefits that our students gain over the years,” said Singla. “Every term we have unique clinic offerings, and we are excited to share them with the people of the Kootenay.”

Singla said massage and acupuncture can help improve sleep quality, reduce muscle tension, enhance circulation, lower stress and anxiety levels and support the management of winter blues.

To book an appointment at either clinic, visit KootenayColumbiaCollege.Janeapp.com.