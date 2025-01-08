The West Kootenays love for square dancing is making a comeback

Photo: Dancing Like the Stars Photo: Square dancing lessons are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday January 9 at the Kinnaird Hall, (2320 Columbia Avenue), just south of Central Castlegar. Continued weekly sessions will be scheduled if there are enough attendees.

It takes two to tango, but only one boot scootin' tune to learn how to line dance.

Cuer and instructors Ray and Deb Schmidt are reestablishing the West Kootenays love for square and round dancing with their dance collective, Kootenay Corners.

For several years the couple taught square dancing through a non-profit they managed on Vancouver Island. Now, the beloved square dance tradition is making its way back to Castlegar.

Ray Schmidt teaches social square dancing and Deb Schmidt instructs both square dancing and round dancing. Round dancing is choreographed ballroom-style steps performed live to cues, with dancers moving in unison around the floor.

Years ago, square and round dancing were popular social activities in the West Kootenays, offering a fun and active way for people to connect—appealing to all ages.

The healthy activity has particularly resonated with seniors. In Nelson, the Queen City Squares was a well known regional dance publication that evolved into the Kootenay Square Dance, which has also made a comeback. Castlegar also had its own square dance club, the McMixers.

Anyone interested is invited to attend free introductory lessons Jan.8 at the Robson Recreation Hall at (3067 Waldie Avenue), just northwest of Castlegar, at 6:30 p.m.

Additionally, a free introductory session in social square dancing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 9 at the Kinnaird Hall, (2320 Columbia Avenue), just south of central Castlegar. Continued weekly sessions will be scheduled if there are enough attendees.



Participants only need comfortable attire and soft-soled shoes that won't mark up the dance floor when they tear it up. No pre-registration is required–just drop in, throw on your boots and get to stepping.

But wait, there's more! West Kootenay residents who take up square or round dancing can look forward to larger- scale events later in the year.

The B.C. Square & Round Dance Festival will take place at Langley over three days on July.31, and Aug.1-2.

For more information, contact Ray and Deb Schmidt by email at [email protected].