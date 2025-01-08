Senior annual parking pass set to increase 37 per cent to fund city infrastructure projects

Photo: Contributed Council debates the seniors parking pass Tuesday night in city council chambers.

A rock solid, compassionate case for stopping an increase to senior parking passes crumbled in the face of capital reserves, infrastructure cost increases and city revenue during the first city council meeting of 2025.

The arguments of two city councillors — Jesse Peneiro and Leslie Payne — wasn’t enough on Tuesday night in city council chambers to stop three readings of a bylaw amendment to raise annual fees for seniors parking passes from $90 to $144.

Eight years ago an in-council plea by two councillors for stopping an increase — and a petition by seniors of almost 200 names gathered in three days — clashed with a 2017 request to triple the cost of the senior parking pass to $90 from $30.

The only current member on council at that time was Mayor Janice Morrison, who prefaced the 2025 discussion with the sentiment of 2017 that, “If you can afford a car, the increase” would not probably be a problem for people to handle.

Most on council took a different tact when debating the merits of a parking pass increase for seniors. Coun. Jesse Woodward stated that for people who parked downtown more than 1.5 hours per week, the parking pass paid for itself over the calendar year.

“So it still covers itself and I think you have to acknowledge that the cost of maintaining the downtown core, sidewalks and all of the infrastructure has increased hugely in the last five years,” he said.

The parking pass fee increase was built with that cost increase in mind, said city chief financial officer Chris Jury. That increase was what the city needed to put into the capital reserves for that infrastructure and that’s what the fee increase was based on, he explained.

Like funds generated from parking meter revenues, funds generated from increased senior parking permits, will go into the city’s capital reserve fund which is used primarily to support capital transportation projects for roads, bike lanes, and sidewalks, Jury said.

It was anticipated the fee increase fund an additional $10,000 in transportation improvements annually. Approximately 250 senior parking permits are purchased each year.

Costs are going up for everyone, said Coun. Jesse Peneiro.

“But seniors are some of the people that are least able to afford these things because a lot of people are on fixed income,” he began.

“For me, when we have an opportunity to make it easier on our population that does potentially struggle with things like inflation … I think it shows a bit of leadership to make it easier for those people.

“I don’t see a reason why across the board we need to change it. Just because we changed meter rates why do we need to change the seniors pass?” he asked. “If this is a hit, it is a hit we can afford (to absorb) and it has the potential to make life easier for a lot of people. So it’s not a question.”

In early 2024, the city increased parking meter fees from $1.25 per hour to $2 per hour. A city staff report by deputy chief financial officer Aimee Mooney on Tuesday night called for a consistent increase “to align with current parking costs.”

She also wrote that a pass increase would force seniors out of their vehicles and into low carbon transportation options.

“In addition, increased parking permit rates also encourage people to use alternative forms of transportation such as transit, cycling and walking,” she wrote.

Due to the timing of the increase of parking meter fees in early 2024, the senior parking permits were postponed as some 2024 annual passes had been purchased by residents.

But pensions are indexed and the city has held parking pass costs static for eight years while pensions have increased with inflation, said Coun. Rik Logtenberg. He was concerned that with the growing bill for infrastructure needing to be paid, young people were increasingly bearing the burden of society in that regard.

“If I was to look across society and who was least able to support the cost of supporting our community, young people at this point feel like the least able,” he said. “(I)t seems to me we all have to do a little bit, including seniors.”

In 2014 Nelson became an age friendly city, countered Coun. Leslie Payne, and one of the components around being an age-friendly city is supporting seniors in transportation.

“So, as much as I understand the indexing of pensions, I can assure you that anyone living solely on a government pension is going to be sorely pressed … to handle an increase like this,” she said, adding that “maybe going forward, this is something that we could look at.”

Although Logtenberg said he would unequivocably vote in favour of continuing the senior parking pass, he said the cost had to rise.

“I think each of us are saying we value our seniors, we want to offer this benefit, we want them to continue to be part of our vibrant downtown and this is our way … that taxpayers are offering seniors this additional subsidy to acknowledge their worth and their value to us as a community,” he said.

“All we are doing (here) is the same thing that is happening everywhere: we are trying to find that balance between young people who are increasingly carrying the burden of supporting society … recognizing that we can’t offer benefits everywhere, but we will do what we can.”

The permit allows the holder to park downtown (except on Baker Street) for up to the maximum time posted on the meter. Senior parking permits are valid March 1 to Feb. 28 of the following year.

Payne and Peneiro were recorded as voting against the amendment to raise the fees.

Rates tripled in 2017 despite petition, in-council pleas

— Source: The Nelson Daily, February, 2017

An eleventh hour plea by two city councillors and a petition with nearly 200 signatures in 2017 failed to derail a city directive to triple annual parking fees for senior citizens in Nelson.

City council voted in favour of adoption of a bylaw that increased annual parking fees for seniors, rising from $30 per year to $90, netting the city an extra $30,000 per year, as council looked to increase its non-taxation revenue.

However, before the motion for adoption of the bylaw could be debated, Coun. Bob Adams made a motion to hold off on a decision on raising the fees for one year until more information and data could be gathered on possible ramifications of the increase.

“What we don’t have is any report on how often the parking passes are used,” he said. “I think a 300 per cent increase is absolutely ridiculous.”

Adams noted the city could ask the seniors’ centre for a report on how often seniors used their passes, and city bylaw enforcement could provide an account of how many passes they were seeing on vehicles downtown every day and compile the data into a report.

“Until we have that (information) I don’t think we should put it up one nickel,” Adams said.

Coun. Robin Cherbo felt seniors on a fixed income could not afford the increase.

“I don’t think we’ve had a proper survey on how they use the passes, and there has been no consultation,” he said, calling for a public meeting on this issue since it was such a hot topic.

Prior to the regular meeting, in the city’s committee-of-the-whole meeting earlier in the evening, Carole Howard spoke to council about a petition she started against the rise in parking fees, collecting 173 names in less than two days, with more petitions still to come in.

“This was done without consulting the seniors,” she said about the rate rise. “The outrage from Nelsonites is not only in the drastic increase in fees, but to my knowledge council chose to do this without public consultation, notification, transparency and no consideration on the impact of the seniors.”

She asked council to correct the wrong.

The only data city staff had offered council was that the number of seniors parking passes sold had increased from 363 passes in 2010 to 646 passes in 2016. In 2016, the city collected $17,257 in revenue from the sale of seniors parking passes.

The 2017 increase was the second seniors parking pass increase in two years. The fees first jumped from $10 to $20 in 2003, then increased again in 2015 to $30.