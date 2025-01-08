Program to assist with Nelson police staffing shortages remains up in the air

Photo: Contributed Photo: Screenshot from the Nelson City council meeting

Nelson's community safety officer (CSO) told city council her position has been a success, saying it has saved the police department "time and energy," but time will tell if the program will be saved.

CSO Silk Edwards told council Tuesday night in the first regular city council meeting of 2025 about her duties within the pilot program — operated within the Nelson Police Department (NPD) — which was implemented to manage police staffing shortages.

She said she had conducted 10 school events, 56 community events, collected 67 fingerprints and combed through video evidence for 161 files during her eight-month stint.

"Not many people in the office are trained to do them ... so these kind of files take a lot of time," she said about the work she had performed. "There's paperwork, but we don't actually need a full officer to investigate them."

Council didn't directly discuss the CSO program's continuation following Edwards' presentation. However, Nelson Police Department's Chief Const. Donovan Fisher noted that expanding the program in the future could reduce the need for additional police officers — a request discussed at a Dec. 6 police board where the department requested a 7.5 per cent funding increase. This would increase taxation by $161.25 per year for the average Nelson homeowner, or $13.44 per month.

Edwards also touched on her obligations to maintain a property representative database for businesses, engaging in de-escalation, and working with social services. The database was created to ensure every business in town has a contact point to report break-ins, graffiti or other disturbances.

"The property representative database has been an excellent program to get in place, and it's been very helpful after hours, when police have oftentimes been tied up for hours at an insecure premises or a crime scene," she said.

Coun. Jesse Woodward asked if the program would be used to recruit and train future officers.

"Do you see CSOs graduating to officers?" Woodward asked. "Would this be a kind of training for police officers?"

Fisher said the program wouldn't guarantee inductees a spot on the force, but could help determine who had the necessary customer service skills for the role.

"I don't know if saying an audition for a police job is the right term but ... our last couple officers have come out of our dispatch centre," said Fisher. "I honestly believe policing is a customer service job. When people talk to me about what do they need to do to become a police officer, a lot of times I tell them, 'Get a job in the service industry.'"

Fisher said despite some overlap, the coordination between the CSO, bylaw enforcement and other agencies has undoubtedly lifted some weight off the shoulders of police officers.

"Everybody has their sort of core function and specialty areas. The CSO kind of disengages and keeps that positive community rapport-building position, and an officer will step in and take over if appropriate," he said.

Coun. Kate Tait asked about program success.

"A CSO is less expensive than an officer ... So when we're looking at a big picture ... Is it working?" Tait asked.

"I definitely think it's helping," Edwards replied.