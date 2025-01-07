Crime statistics for 2024 at lowest level in five years in Trail and district: RCMP

Photo: Colin Dacre

The RCMP always get their ... person.

Crime is not paying in the Trail and district with the lowest arrest and violation totals for a calendar year in the last five years, noted the Trail and Greater District RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“Overall, when compared to the past five years, this is the lowest number of calls for service that the Trail and Greater District RCMP has seen by approximately 300 to 1,000 calls,” he said in a press release.

"We believe that the creation of the new 25-bed shelter and assistance from our mental health nurse has contributed to the drop in the amount of service, as the calls that the police would typically receive did not happen or were diverted to the health care system or supporting agency.”

Sgt. Wicentowich said policing is expected to involve more outside agencies and partnerships to help address crime and justice and associated issues.

He pointed to the increase in sexual assault reporting due to the Trail RCMP working with local partners to increase the ease and ability of victims to report sex-related crimes to the police.

“We still have a lot of work to do but we hope all survivors can come forward to the police to tell their story,” he said.

One statistic that is not included in the statistics but will appear in 2025, is the “fail to appear” statistic. Trail RCMP had 115 incidents where someone failed to appear in court and a process, like a warrant for their arrest, was implemented.

“Trail RCMP, like other policing jurisdictions, are routinely arresting and managing clients who fail to appear for their court matters and their trials,” said Sgt. Wicentowich. “This has proved quite a burden for the police and may contribute to the perception of a ‘revolving door’ justice system.”

Release and bail hearings are now regularly conducted from within policing cell blocks but place an operation and administrative pressure on the police to facilitate sometimes multiple court hearings a week.

"Unfortunately, this can remove officers from the road and their main duties,” Sgt. Wicentowich said. “Most people are released back into the general public even though some have missed multiple court date appearances, or committed new offences. (We) understand that there is presumption of innocence, and why this occurs, but provide a new challenged in managing valuable police time and resources.”

This task will continue through 2025, Sgt. Wicentowich concluded.

Fourth-quarter crime totals (Trail and area)

One homicide occurred in Montrose (criminal charges laid)

29 assaults occurred

Five sexual offences

One robbery

six theft of vehicles

11 break and enters

Two theft from motor vehicle (all-time low)

11 drug investigations

45 motor vehicle collisions

Zero fatal collisions in the Trail and Greater District area

24 impaired driving incidents

123 BC Motor Vehicle Act violations

Five domestic violence incidents

96 mental health-related incidents

102 check wellbeing incidents

133 suspicious person/vehicle/occurrence incidents

119 unspecified assistance incidents

71 person and violence related criminal code files

179 property-related criminal code files

329 Criminal Code-related files.

1,351 calls for service in fourth quarter, 2024

2024 year-end highlights: