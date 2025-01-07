Montrose driver has vehicle removed from roadway for multiple vehicle defections

Photo: Contributed

Someone was home but the lights were nearly out on a Montrose vehicle pulled over in downtown Trail on Saturday.

On Saturday, Jan. 4, at 10:54 p.m. a Trail RCMP officer was conducting a patrol in a marked vehicle when he spotted a vehicle that failed to use its turn signal when merging into Victoria Avenue.

When the officer detained the driver — 42-year-old Montrose man — after he failed to use the turn signal on his vehicle when merging in downtown Trail, although he discovered the man was licensed and his vehicle was insured, his vehicle had a laundry list of defects, including:

Broken headlight

Burnt out taillight

Burnt out turn signal light

Missing front grill

Cracked windshield

Missing side mirror

Non-functioning left driver side window

Right side passenger window replaced with a plastic board and screws

The officer issued a notice and order and had the vehicle removed from the roadway until the deficiencies could be repaired.

“If we had quotas, this officer would be well on his way to satisfying that for the year,” said RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in a press release.