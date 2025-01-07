Cranbrook Mounties seek dash-cam footage after fatal Boxing Day crash

Photo: BC Highway Patrol Photo: Emergency responders tend to a crash that left a 64-year-old woman dead, and three other seriously injured

Cranbrook RCMP are asking the public for help finding dash cam footage of a fatal crash that killed a woman on Boxing Day.

Mounties say the Grand Forks 64-year-old woman was killed on Highway 3/95 just after 7:30 p.m. near Stropky Road after colliding with another vehicle.

The other driver, along with their two passengers, were also seriously injured. The cause of collision is still under investigation according to the BC Highway Patrol, who say speed and impairment have already been ruled out.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with the BCHighway Patrol is asking for any possible witnesses who saw anything leading up to the incident to contact them. They are also requesting dash-cam footage from anyone who may have been in the area at that time.

"This was the second fatal collision in less than a week in the winter conditions near Cranbrook. Please everyone, slow down and make sure you are driving sober and without any distractions."

If you have any knowledge of the events leading up to the collision, contact BC Highway Patrol Cranbrook at 250-420-4244 and refer to file 2024-4895.