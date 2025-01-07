Satirical sketch comedy show about Nelson culture will take centre stage at Capitol Theatre

Photo: Jackie Atkins Southern Interior, a satirical sketch comedy show about Nelson culture, will premier at the Capitol Theatre on Jan.10

The popular local phrase "Keep Nelson Weird" is a valued omen among Nelsonites — and they truly mean it.

Local filmmaker Amy Bohigian says her satirical sketch show, entitled Southern Interior, is meant to reflect the city's eccentric population, when it takes centre stage at the Capitol Theatre this Friday.

"It's a love letter," said Bohigian. "This show is about people from here. Every single one of these sketches can be traced back to a deep love. It's like making fun of your best friend."

Featuring a 100 per cent local cast and crew, the six-episode sketch comedy series — funded through the Bell Fund, Creative BC, Shaftesbury Media and the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance — is four years in the making. Bohigian took the time to write about Nelson's unique community dynamics, incorporating humour, celebrating and satirizing local life, while addressing social issues.

"They're little sketches and that's the way I was getting the ideas," she said. "I'd write them down, like, 'Oh, I can't believe that just happened at the grocery store. Someone just told me that they broke up with their threesome, and I'm literally just trying to buy a can of beans.'"

She said the other concepts for the production came to her by observing and absorbing the wide varieties of cultures, backgrounds and lifestyles she had encountered since moving to Nelson in the early 2000's.

"There's so many situations that happen when you go from the bank to a hockey game or to a yoga class. Things just happen here that don't happen everywhere else. And I just felt like those scenarios needed to be made into something fun."

"Bohigian said that with a writing team, the vision of the series came into focus.

“The community support brought it to the next level," she said."Everywhere we went, people were just like, "Yeah, whatever you need." People gave props, wardrobe, babies, even goats...It touched every part of the community".

Created by Bohigian, and produced by Gregory MacKenzie, the show will star Lucas Myers, Michelle Hart, Lynne Karey-McKenna, Jonathan Ramos and the 100 locals who came out to audition.

Bohigian emphasized that there is much more to the city than meets the eye.

"We are not just like loggers or hippies, like a lot of Interior communities seem to be like, we are like 'Zen Masters,' we are prospectors. We've got artists of all stripes," she said. "It's a really welcoming community."

If audience members take anything away from the show, Bohigian hoped that it was the understanding that Nelson has something unique: a mix of generations, ethnicities and marginalized groups that are full of authentic people seeking their best selves.

"It's like Nelson; we're not perfect, and yet we still love you."