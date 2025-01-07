Nelson council to discuss the Community Safety Officer pilot program after second run

Photo: Samantha Holomay

The results of a program that was launched to 'help quell some of the staffing strain from the Nelson Police Department' (NPD) will be the leading topic at the next council meeting.

The Community Safety Officer program (CSO) originally had two interim officer positions before they were both dissolved in March 2024 due to provincial funding falling through. In April, the city employed one officer as part of continuing the pilot program.

Launched in July 2023, it was created to delegate some of the duties of the police department to what Chief Const. Donovan Fisher described it as “overextended” force” and a “lack of resources.”

“The public response to the CSO has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Fisher in a Dec.6 police board meeting.

During the meeting Fisher praised the program and also discussed that increasing the police budget — which accounts for 23 per cent of the annual city budget — would help manage future resource and staffing shortages.

He added that he believes it has help fill in some of the gaps between police, businesses, and vulnerable populations, while also supplying existing officers with more time to focus on criminal matters.

According to the CSO shift statistics from the Nelson Police Department (NPD), the CSO officer responded to 28 property reports, five graffiti initiatives, and 52 community events during their intake. Some of the day to day duties include collecting CCTV footage, converting video to meet court standards and attending community events.

While CSOs lack enforcement powers, they also act as liaisons by organizing outreach initiatives, conducting routine patrols through parks and building rapport with community members. The department also intended for the officers to act as a deterrent against person and property crimes.

CSO officer Silk Edwards is scheduled to provide an update and answer questions from city council on Jan.7.