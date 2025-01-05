Ferry job action delayed after last-minute ruling by BC Labour Relations Board 

Photo: Valerie Farcelais Harrop-Procter cable ferry.

An eleventh-hour ruling by the BC Labour Relations Board will delay job action that would have reduced sailings on the Glade and Harrop-Procter cable ferries starting Monday morning.

The ferry services were slated to be the latest impacted by a protracted strike by employees of Western Pacific Marine in the West Kootenay region.

However, late on Sunday, the company posted an alert to its website saying that the LRB had ruled in favour of WPM’s application for a stay in the ongoing battle over an essential services declaration issued on Dec. 27, 2024.

“Therefore, cable ferry operations will continue indefinitely as normal from January 6th,” said the brief notice to the public.

The stay has been granted while the company and BCGEU await another hearing on a motion from WPM to reconsider the Dec. 27 decision. In that ruling, the labour relations board granted the union approval to reduce service of the Harrop-Procter ferry to eight round trips daily and 16 round trips for the Glade ferry.

The Harrop ferry usually runs on a 24-hour on-demand schedule, while the Glade ferry's regular schedule is 5 a.m. to 2:20 a.m.

Ferry workers have been on strike since Nov. 3. The strike has limited sailings across Kootenay Lake, between Balfour and Kootenay Bay. Like the smaller routes, it is subject to an essential service designation and cannot be halted entirely.

A reduction in sailings on the Glade and Harrop-Proctor cable ferries could significantly impact over 900 people who live in the water-access-only communities.

--with file from The Canadian Press