Nelson Police seeking information on random attack with pepper spray on NYE

Nelson police are asking for anyone with information on a stranger attack that took place on New Year's Eve.

Police said they were called out on the last night of 2024 to assist a 21-year-old man, who said he was approached from behind and pepper sprayed shortly before 10 p.m.

The victim said the attacker immediately ran off and he wasn’t able to see their face.

He then declined medical services and left the scene after speaking with emergency services.

The Nelson Police ask that anyone with information about this incident come forward and contact the department at (250) 354-3919.